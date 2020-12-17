x
Clemson, U.S. Army to create autonomous armored vehicle models

Clemson University is teaming up with the U.S. Army to create models for self-driving military vehicles.
This past summer at Fort Carson, Col., modified Bradley Fighting Vehicles, known as Mission Enabling Technologies Demonstrators, and modified M113 tracked armored personnel carriers, or Robotic Combat Vehicles, were used for the Soldier Operational Experimentation (SOE) Phase 1 to further develop learning objectives for the Manned Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) concept.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A university in South Carolina is teaming up with the U.S. Army to create models for self-driving military vehicles. 

Clemson University said in a Tuesday statement the U.S. Department of Defense has given them an $18 million grant for the research. The research project will be housed at the school's International Center for Automotive Research in Greenville. 

The school says the project aims to develop virtual prototyping tools to support transformations in Army fleets. 

More than 60 Clemson faculty members across multiple engineering departments will be involved in the effort.

The program is envisioned to last several years. 