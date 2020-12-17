Clemson, U.S. Army to create autonomous armored vehicle models

Clemson University is teaming up with the U.S. Army to create models for self-driving military vehicles.

Clemson University said in a Tuesday statement the U.S. Department of Defense has given them an $18 million grant for the research. The research project will be housed at the school's International Center for Automotive Research in Greenville.

The school says the project aims to develop virtual prototyping tools to support transformations in Army fleets.

More than 60 Clemson faculty members across multiple engineering departments will be involved in the effort.