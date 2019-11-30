COLUMBIA, S.C. — A reserve football player for the University of South Carolina has been arrested for DUI and too fast for conditions.

According to the Columbia Police Department, Michael Almond, 23, was arrested on Saturday morning around 2 a.m. near Williams Brice Stadium.

Almond was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the 900 block of South Stadium Road on Saturday just before 2 a.m.

Almond is number 85 for the USC football team and is the backup punter.

Almond is being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.