Residents and businesses look for a change in Five Points

The area has a reputation as a college nightlife area and many want that to change.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For many, Five Points is the place where college students go to drink at night.

The Five Points Association would like to change that.

They would like to see more 'family friendly' area, with college students in the area during the daytime.

Nikky Finney, a Five Points resident is pushing for change and she says that would start with more artistic spaces and bookstores in the area and less bars.

"My big problem is the college students that move into this neighborhood do not realize they have moved into a neighborhood," she says.

She says college students are often loud walking home from a night out littering seems to be a problem and she said it hasn't changes since she first moved her eight years ago.

"I have been shook from my sleep because somebody is banging on my door, told me to leave my house, because it was their house... found someone sleeping on my porch, " she lamented and the list goes on.

USC Senior, Tanner Sipes, doesn't seem to understand what the big deal is, he says he moved into to his house in Five Points for the location.

"Its kind of what you have to deal with when you live a few blocks away from Five Points," says Tanner.

Steve Cook, president of the Five Points Association says, "I want Five Points to be a place that you can go safely with your family, during the day, have lunch shop.. and have the nightlife keep its character in a safe way."

Cook says, "We want the university students to be a part of Five Points not just for the nightlife but for all the other things the area has to offer."

Cook says the association has reached out to USC for help.

USC responded in a statement: "For years the university has engaged with business owners and neighborhood groups to support and encourage a Five Points district where students can safely enjoy a vibrant mix of retail, dining and responsible nightlife activities. We also host Thursday After Dark music and trivia events in the Five Points district to provide students with options to late night drinking."

Heather Burns, owner of Revente, in Five Points, says the focus needs to shift from just the nightlife, "I think Five points needs more anchor businesses."