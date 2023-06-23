Midlands residents cleaning up after days of rain

From Cayce to Hopkins, people saw the impact of heavy rains throughout the week.

CAYCE, S.C. — After a week of heavy rains, residents across the Midlands are left cleaning up.

On Friday, Willie Dwight sat outside his house hoping the rest of his weekend would be dry.

Back in March, floods in Lower Richland trapped him inside his home. Although the rains this week have caused flooding in his yard, he is thankful he can get in and out of his house safely.

"It got to raining, and I looked out the window this morning, and I thought if it rains anymore I won't be able to get past my yard, again! Not being able to get out of my house sometimes is the most scary part," Dwight explained.

The feeling is the same for residents near the Congaree River in Cayce as well.

The rains this week have caused the closure of parts of the Cayce Riverwalk and some surrounding areas.

Tanner Wharton and his dog Remi get out to walk together every day but he says it has been difficult to get out in the drizzle.

"This area is in a floodplain so... in some areas of the neighborhood there's a lot of still water that will come up as well, so it really just kind of makes the conditions definitely not ideal for walking a dog," Wharton said.

Wharton says the Riverland neighborhood where they live sees damage every time it rains.

"It can be a little treacherous for sure, I mean I pick up limbs out of my yard all the time," he said.

Both Dwight and Wharton say they always stay hopeful that the next time it rains, it won't be as bad as the last time.