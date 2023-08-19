Early morning Richland County fire burns two homes, damages siding on a third

Fire officials said all occupants left both homes safely and uninjured.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are still investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire that displaced residents on Saturday morning.

The fire happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Plantation Pointe Drive near Bookman Road in the Pontiac community. According to a spokesperson for Columbia-Richland Fire, the fire had already begun spreading to another home when crews arrived. Fire officials said three people and two dogs were displaced but escaped the homes uninjured.

The home that was the primary site of the fire suffered several hundred thousand dollars worth of damage, Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said. He said the other home also suffered thousands of dollars worth of damage. A third home also suffered damage to exterior siding.