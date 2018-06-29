Columbia, SC (WLTX)- Residents living along Botswick Ridge near the intersection of Idlebrook Court no longer need to boil their water according to City of Columbia Water and Sewer.

A 10 inch line break yesterday caused a sinkhole to open up along a street in northeast Richland County.

Residents living near Bostwick Ridge from Woodlake Drive to Sparkleberry Springs Court and Idlebrook Court were advised to boil their water while crews worked to fix the sinkhole.

The City of Columbia Water and Sewer has repealed that advisory, saying after intense flushing and sample collection they have determined the water is safe to use for drinking and cooking.

The Columbia Water Department of Engineering says that all damage caused as a direct result by of the incident will be taken care of by Columbia Water through Companion Insurance Service.

Customers who have damage to their property directly associated with the line break or repair are encouraged to call 1-800-827-5794 to speak with the departments insurance claims adjusters.

