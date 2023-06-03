"We need to know who our neighbors are": Richland County hosts rezoning town hall meeting

People in the Blythewood area got to hear more about the potential for new homes to be built and businesses to come.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Councilwoman Gretchen Barron hosted a meeting Monday to get residents asking questions about potential new developments in the area.

"These are important because we need to know who's going to be our neighbor," Barron said.

The meeting was set to discuss an acre development on Killian Road, four acres on Clemson Road, and 78 acres on Hardscrabble Road. However, the Clemson Road developer decided to defer their application for the rezoning.

The project on Killian Road would rezone an acre of land next to the Walmart from residential to commercial. When Walmart went in more than 10 years ago, a home next to the property remained. Now the owners want it to be turned into a continuation of the nearby stores.

Over on Hardscrabble Road, a large space will be going from industrial to residential. 78 acres is being redeveloped into 679 homes.

Residents like Jannette Robinson had lots of questions about this new project.

“Over 600 units going in on this property, on a two-lane road, so now we're facing a tremendous impact for the people that live on that road, and we're looking at having to put in another school," Robinson explained.

These projects were originally deferred by the council, and now will not be looked at again until the end of next month.

Councilwoman Barron is glad she and her community can make a more informed decision about their thoughts on these projects moving forward and hopes to continue hosting these information sessions.

The next Richland County Council meeting will happen Tuesday at 6 p.m. inside council chambers at the Richland Administration Building.