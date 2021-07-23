Columbia residents pushing for speed bumps on their street

Residents on Standford Street are fed up with the dangerous speeding in their neighborhood and hope to find a solution to slow drivers down.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents on Stanford Street off Fairfield Road are hoping to get speed bumps installed after dealing with years of cars speeding.

A couple of neighbors told News19 they've witnessed several accidents outside their homes due to speeding. "It's been a problem for a while," Christin Woods said.

Woods has lived on Stanford Street for over seven years. He said he sees cars zoom by "all day every day."

The speeding has gotten so bad, one parent told News19 she doesn't let her kids play outside of their yard. "Little kids ride their scooters and you can’t see them ‘til you're coming around the curb," she explained.

Woods said his neighbors' kids like to play on their ATVs and skateboards: "They be out here and they have to move out of the street, because people just zoom by."

Woods has tried to encourage safer driving by posting signs that say "slow down" along the street. He also added reflectors so drivers could see better at night. However, Woods said they don't seem to be working.

Woods has had his mailbox knocked off from a reckless driver, and another neighbor said the same thing.

That's why several residents are asking for speed bumps to be installed: To slow the speed demons once and for all. Woods said he's tried reaching out to Richland County for help in the past, but had no luck.

County Council Chair Paul Livingston suggests calling the Ombudsman’s Office and submitting requests with them.

He added: “I would call my representative and let them know that I forwarded a request to the Ombudsman’s Office." The chairman explained that the office will send the request to the appropriate department within the county.

Plus, Livingston said speed bumps may not be the answer: “Speed bumps are not a high priority for traffic control, so sometimes they’ll look at other measures – it may mean looking at four way stop signs.”