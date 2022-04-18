According to the mall's website, it will remain open the rest of the week at normal hours.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbiana Centre opened its doors back up for shoppers two days after a shooting that left 15 people injured with 9 of those victims suffering gunshot wounds.

Cars filled several parking lots of the mall as shoppers returned. Though shoppers like Jennifer Newsom may never go back. A relaxing Saturday stroll at Columbiana Centre turned frightening as shots echoed throughout hallways and stores. soon after, chaos as shoppers ran for safety. .

"I was running through the food court, I just glanced over and I saw maybe two or three people laying on the floor. And they had blood all over them," said Newsome. "It was it was very scary, really traumatizing."

Days later, the images of those wounded are on replay in Newsome's mind. Her place of happiness is now tainted by trauma.

"I don't feel safe anywhere now. I'll always look over my shoulder now. Because you never know what's going to happen and where," Newsome said.

JUST IN: Police to announce second arrest in Columbiana Mall shooting at news conference at 4 p.m. https://t.co/Ri0iaQSPfH pic.twitter.com/l9skgbVZ8q — News19 WLTX (@WLTX) April 18, 2022

Stephen Scott has lived in Columbia for 20 years. He feels the community may never be the same.

“I'm sure that security will be even tighter in the mall. I'm sure even in this local area, things will be different.”

Scott said he is hoping for change to make sure what happened Saturday never happens again.