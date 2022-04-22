Residents recovering from April 5th tornado

Three weeks after an EF-2 tornado swept through Manning, residents are still cleaning up the destruction left behind.

MANNING, S.C. — Some residents in the Midlands are still cleaning up the mess left after multiple tornadoes touched down on April 5th.

Manning resident Myles Lee said he was shocked to see the power of wind.

"It’s just going to take weeks and weeks and weeks to get back to where we were," Lee said. "It's gonna take time. The contractor said it's gonna take about four weeks until they can come, so it's pretty much a waiting game."

Lee told News 19 this was the home he and his brothers grew up in.

"It's kinda like a safe place, it's our sanctuary," Lee said. "That house is like my mom's baby, so she's a little upset about it, but really they fared well. They need a roof, windows, and a lot of the inside's torn out, so it could’ve been a lot worse than it is, but still a lot to deal with."

On April 5, an EF-2 tornado touched down in Manning, destroying more than a dozen homes in one community.

Lee explains, they are waiting for a structural review to see if anything shifted and if the home will be condemned.

"My dad said it was every bit of 15 seconds that you had to think about what in the world you’re gonna do with a tornado," Lee said. "Yeah, we’ve been seeing warnings all day, but it’s just different when it’s in your front yard."

Following Governor Henry McMaster’s request for aid , the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced on Wednesday that "South Carolina’s businesses and residents affected by the severe storms and tornadoes on April 5-6 may apply for low interest disaster loans."

Those counties include Allendale, Bamburg, Barnwell, Colleton, Hampton and Orangeburg.

Residents in Manning, SC are still picking up the pieces after a tornado swept through their community on April 5th.

The Mayor of Manning, Julia Nelson, said no federal funding was given to the city or Clarendon County.

"Unfortunately, because it wasn’t claimed a disaster that could have federal assistance, everyone is going to have to depend on their homeowner insurance," Mayor Nelson said.

She explained, assistance is determined by the amount of damaged caused by the disaster, but the city will help any resident who was impacted and needs financial assistance.

"We already have an account for disaster relief," Mayor Nelson said. "We will make a plea out to the public and let them know if somebody has a chainsaw that can assistant or some other type of equipment. But if we know about it, this community will always come together and try to assist one another. So if we find out about a need, we'll find a way to make it work."