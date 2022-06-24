'Resource market' connects Bowman area residents with free produce, blood pressure checks and more

The next community resource market is July 29 at the Orangeburg County Library.

BOWMAN, S.C. — A community resource market is making important services available to rural communities throughout Orangeburg County.

The Tri-County Health Network's resource market made a stop in Bowman on Friday with help from local partners.

“People in our really rural pockets in the various counties don’t have access to resources that other people have access to and so we wanna make sure that everyone gets served and no one is forgotten about," said Tri-County Health Network Manager LaShandra Morgan.

The Tri-County Health Network teamed up with community partners to connect people in Bowman with tools and information.

SC Thrive helped get people signed up for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid, and Medicare, The Regional Medical Center conducted blood pressure checks, and BE BRAVE NJ gave out $25 and $50 gift cards to people who received their COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots.

“A lot of these smaller towns and smaller communities, the younger people are leaving, they’re going to the faster-paced cities and towns so a lot of the older people don’t have transportation," said Be Brave team leader James Wilson. "Brave also provides transportation to anyone who needs transportation to obtain a vaccine."

Community gardening group Growing COB distributed free fresh fruits and vegetables. The organization has community gardens in Calhoun, Orangeburg, and Bamberg counties.