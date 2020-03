If you would like to see their inspection report, check out the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's website. You can find food grades for all facilities permitted under South Carolina Regulation 61-25, including restaurants, delis, school cafeterias, grocery stores, retail meat markets, bakeries, seafood markets and convenience stores.

Liberty Taproom and Grill

828 Gervais Street

Columbia

SCORE: 73%

Urban Cookhouse

3000 Devine Street

Columbia

SCORE: (Routine) 75% (Follow-up) 99%

Main Street Public House

1556 Main Street

Columbia

SCORE: 75%

Tokyo Grill

1316 Bush River Rd STE E-1

Columbia

SCORE: 80%

Sporting News Grill

110 McSwain Drive

West Columbia

SCORE: 81%

Alodia's Cucina Italiana

101 West Main Street

Lexington

SCORE: (Routine) 82% (Follow-up) 100%

Wild Wing Cafe

729 Lady Street

Columbia

SCORE: 83%

Canteen/Eaton Elec Cafeteria

11 Corporate Circle

Sumter

SCORE: 88%

Tacos Nayarit

1531 Percival Road

Columbia

SCORE: 88%

Lizard's Thicket #01

10170 Two Notch Road

Columbia

SCORE: 88%

El Salto

1801 Decker Boulevard

Columbia

SCORE: 88%

Dennis' Restaurant

7570 Pisgah Road

Rembert

SCORE: 88%

KFC

1014 Broad Street

Sumter

SCORE: 88%

Upper Crust

843-4 Polo Road

Columbia

SCORE: 100%

Lita's Treats

421 Bush River Road #163

Columbia

SCORE: 100%

IHOP

7719 Two Notch Road

Columbia

SCORE: 100%

Ebo Hibachi

10120 Two Notch Rd #18

Columbia

SCORE: 100%

Edible Arrangements

110-5 Forum Drive

Columbia

SCORE: 100%

Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream Shop

9920 Two Notch Road

Columbia

SCORE: 100%

Quick Snack

1695 St Matthews Road

Orangeburg

SCORE: 100%

Sweet Meadows Bakery

326 St Andrews Rd STE C

Columbia

SCORE: 100%

Root Cellar

133 N Oak Street

Batesburg-Leesville

Lexington

SCORE: 100%

La'Vern's Catering

245 Oswego Highway

Sumter

SCORE: 100%

Rauch

245 Oswego Road

Sumter

SCORE: 100%

Jersey Mike's Subs

1221 Chapin Rd STE F

Chapin

SCORE: 100%