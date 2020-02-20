C Mart

658 Two Notch Road

Lexington

SCORE: 87%

Cask

489 Piney Grove Road

Columbia

SCORE: 88%

D's Wings

920 Axtell Drive

Cayce

SCORE: 89%

Restaurant 44

2120 Pond Branch Road

Gilbert

SCORE: 89%

Sukiya Japanese Steak House

5228 Sunset Blvd

Lexington

SCORE: 89%

Tha Store

4048 Two Notch Road

Gilbert

SCORE: 86%

A Town Wings

886 John C. Calhoun Drive

Orangeburg 

SCORE: 83%

Edisto Pantry & Deli

1971 Old Edisto Drive

Orangeburg

SCORE: 89%

Church's #904

7116 Two Notch Road

Columbia

SCORE: 88%

Fazoli's 

7621 Two Notch Road

Columbia

SCORE: 88%

Tienda Y Panaderia Guatelinda

100 Batesburg Hwy

Saluda

SCORE: 89%

Toyko Grill

2847 North Road

Orangeburg

SCORE: 100%

Donut Guy

149 S Congress 

Winnsboro

SCORE: 100%

Geared Up To Go Prep Kitchen & Food Truck 

112 West Liberty Street

Winnsboro

SCORE: 100%

Laura's Tea Room

105 South Palmer Street

Ridgeway 

SCORE: 100%

The Crab Shak 4

694 Hwy 1 South

Lugoff

SCORE: 100%

14 Carrot Whole Foods Inc.

5300 Sunset Blvd.

Lexington

SCORE: 100%

88 Oriental Market

6795 St Andrews Rd

Columbia

SCORE: 100%

Equestrian Center

301 Oak Street

West Columbia

SCORE: 100%

Midlands Dixie Youth Baseball

1103 Fish Hatchery Road

West Columbia

SCORE: 100%

Arby's #7363

1618 Wilson Road 

Newberry 

SCORE: 100%

Wing Station

585 Whitman Street

Orangeburg

SCORE: 100% 

Aleana's Southern Kitchen

119 Sparkleberry Lane

Columbia

SCORE: 100%

Little Caesar's Pizza #2

3315 Broad River Road

Columbia

SCORE: 100%

Local Buzz

631 Harden Street

Columbia

SCORE: 100%

Popeyes

10002 Two Notch Road

Columbia

SCORE: 100%

Scott's Southern Smoke

4561 Hardscrabble Road

Columbia

SCORE: 100%

Spears Creek Cafe

100 Pontaic Business Center

Elgin

SCORE: 100%

Spinx #267

101 Lee Road

Columbia

SCORE: 100%

Bedi

1415 Newberry Highway

Saluda

SCORE: 100%

K & K All In One

3881 Columbia Highway

Leesville

SCORE: 100% 

Mahant Swami LLC

3315 Columbia Highway

Leesville

SCORE: 100%

Migs Pizza Castle

216 Greenwood Hwy

Saluda

SCORE: 100%