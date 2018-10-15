Columbia, SC (WLTX) — There's a lot going on this week in the Columbia area -- the State Fair is in town, there are various Oktoberfest celebrations, and the 2018 Gervais Street Bridge Dinner is on Sunday.

For those folks wanting to venture out for lunch or dinner, Restaurant Week is also on the schedule through Sunday. Participating area restaurants have created special menus or are highlighting their chef's creations at reduced prices throughout the week.

Robby Williams, president of the Columbia area Restaurant Association, vice chairman of the SC Restaurant Association and CEO of Lizard's Thicket, said "We all get in our comfort zones, we all go to the same restaurants over and over again." But Restaurant Week is the time to get out and try something different.

You can find out which area restaurants are participating, and even make reservations, at www.restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com. Some of the deals available include a three-course dinner at Solstice Kitchen for $35; a two-course dinner for two for $45 at Alodia's; and all Lizard's Thicket locations will have 99 cent desserts.

The overall restaurant scene in Columbia is looking great, said Williams.

"We're excited," he said. "There are some big name restaurants coming -- Hall's (Chophouse) is coming, Home Team (BBQ) is coming -- they both do a great job. They're going to make everybody here have to get a little bit better.

"The competition is good."

