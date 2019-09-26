Eastover Express
625 Spears Creek Church Road
Elgin
SCORE: 79%
Sushi and Hibachi To Go
1100-B Elmwood Avenue
Columbia
SCORE: 84%
Sodexo/Washington Dining Hall
300 College Street
Orangeburg
SCORE: 85%
Morris College Millennium Cafe
100 W. College Street
Sumter
SCORE: 88%
Taco Bell #31789
25 N. Lafayette Drive
Sumter
SCORE: 88%
Denny's
342 Harbison Blvd.
Columbia
SCORE: 88%
Taco Bell #31781
1112 Broad Street
Sumter
SCORE: 89%
Willie Sue's Inc.
3355 Patriot Parkway
Sumter
SCORE: 89%
Gibson's Food Station
8391 Savannah Highway
Norway
SCORE: 89%
Matthew's Bar BQ House
212 S Rudolph St.
Saluda
SCORE: 89%
Cribb's Sandwich & Sweet Shop
108 S Church St STE D
Lexington
SCORE: 100%
Grub Station
6301 Shakespeare Rd
Columbia
SCORE: 100%
Starbucks #24423
105-A Saluda Pointe Court
Lexington
SCORE: 100%
Taco Bell #31785
4328 Sunset Blvd.
Lexington
SCORE: 100%
Canteen/Wells Fargo
101 Greystone Blvd.
Columbia
SCORE: 100%