Retired Columbia Police K-9 passes away

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A retired Columbia Police K-9 has passed away, according to the Columbia Police Department.

K-9 Jesse, who worked for the Columbia Police Department retired in 2022 after having served the department for ten years. The eleven and a half year old was a German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix.

Before retiring, Jesse, a full-service patrol K-9, accomplished 205 tracks, 42 suspect captures, 70 article searches, and located 19 firearms along with several kilos of cocaine and hundreds of pounds of marijuana.

He served with Corporal James Fitzpatrick from August 2013 to April 2022.