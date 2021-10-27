Retired officer spends time teaching others to protect themselves

After years training law enforcement, Bobby Allmann is now training civilians.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Midlands man is using his law enforcement training to give back to others.

Bobby Allmann is a retired Columbia Police SWAT officer and State Law Enforcement Division instructor.

Allmann uses his free time in retirement to teach CRAZE classes, teaching civilian response to active aggressor incidents or mass casualty incidents.

“A lot of the things we talk about are some simple steps that people can do to save themselves and save others around them," Allmann says given the amount of mass casualty incidents in the US in the past 20 years, it’s important people know how to protect themselves.

“For me, based on my law enforcement background, it’s just something that’s near and dear to my heart," Allmann tells Street Squad, "I was on the SWAT team for a long time, we practiced these incidents from a response standpoint as law enforcement officers and this is a way for people to help themselves.”

According to the CDC, there were almost 40,000 firearm related deaths in the US in 2019.

Allmann’s best advice on avoiding being a statistic:

“Be situationally aware. Pay attention to those signs. There are signs in every single case that we’ve studied, there are precursors and there are signs that this incident is about to take place. Somebody has given warning that this is coming. Pay attention to those, don’t ignore them, and then act on them and the best way to act is if you’re not there, that would be the avoid side of things. If you’re not there, you can’t be a victim of that.”