Retired U.S. soccer goalie, Hope Solo charged with DWI, child abuse in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hope Solo, a retired U.S. soccer goalkeeper and two-time Olympic gold medalist, was arrested Thursday in Winston-Salem.
Police said Solo was arrested in a Walmart parking lot at the store located on Parkway Village Circle in Winston-Salem. Solo was charged with impaired driving (DWI), resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse. They said her two children were in the car at the time of the incident.
She was processed and then released from the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center. Winston-Salem police have not released any more details.