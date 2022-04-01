x
Retired U.S. soccer goalie, Hope Solo charged with DWI, child abuse in Winston-Salem

Police said Hope Solo was arrested in a Walmart parking lot at the store located on Parkway Village Circle in Winston-Salem.
Credit: AP Images
Hope Solo, retired U.S. soccer goalkeeper and two-time Olympic gold medalist

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hope Solo, a retired U.S. soccer goalkeeper and two-time Olympic gold medalist, was arrested Thursday in Winston-Salem.

Police said Solo was arrested in a Walmart parking lot at the store located on Parkway Village Circle in Winston-Salem. Solo was charged with impaired driving (DWI), resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse. They said her two children were in the car at the time of the incident.  

Credit: Winston-Salem Police
Hope Solo arrested in Winston-Salem

She was processed and then released from the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center. Winston-Salem police have not released any more details.

