Retirement home guests thankful for in-person Thanksgiving

John has gone through 10 radiation treatments in his foot to get rid of the cancer.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — John and Darleen are college sweethearts.

Throughout the years, they've been there for each other even through tough times. This Thanksgiving they're especially thankful for that precious time.

"I'm just thankful that we still have this time at our age together and had so many years together," said Darleen Strange, a resident of Columbia Presbyterian Community.

"This is the first time we've been really able to come down to the dining room and be with our friends rather than eating in our apartment room," John Strange, her husband said.

John has been undergoing 10 radiation treatments for a tumor in his foot.

Cancer has kept these love birds away from the pleasant everyday traditions of eating together at a table.

They said it's been so special for them to have that back. One of the simple things in life, eating lunch at a table, is often taken for granted.