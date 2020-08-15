Return of college students helps Columbia local businesses

The Five Points neighborhood is bustling with foot traffic as students make their way back to Columbia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — University of South Carolina students are returning to the Midlands after their year was cut short in March because of the coronavirus.

As students return, foot traffic for local businesses is increasing.

Tzima Brown, owner of Sunrise Artisan Bath and Body, said businesses in Five Points depend on those walking by.

“I’ve noticed that since the students have been back, obviously business has picked up quite a bit. Obviously I’m very happy about that! As you can see, there’s a lot of cars out here, people are walking, wearing masks- that’s a good thing! I’m really excited about it.”

Ima Thibodeaux, owner of Gibson’s on Saluda Avenue loves seeing students back in her shop.

“We love it we love it we love it! There’s so much energy. They come and they go with their little coffee and we talk about their majors," Thibodeaux said, “They have helped in every way possible.”

“Back to school is our bread and butter," Don McCallister co-owner of Loose Lucy’s, “We look forward to this time of year even more than the holiday season as most retail in the world would instead.”

“We’ve already seen our sales go up drastically," Caroline Murray at Vestique says, "Thankfully we have our online store to fall back on but having everyone come back has been really really great for our sales.”

Local businesses like those in Five Points are starting see more customers with a renewed sense of safety with health precautions in place.

“We are adapting in the ways most retail places have had to and its really no problem," McCallister said.