Revolutionary War Visitor Center opening in Camden on Friday

CAMDEN, S.C. — The new Revolutionary War Visitors Center in Camden will be opening this Friday.

The new exhibit hall will focus on the war and the Southern Strategy, including the historic battle that took place in Camden.

"We're the first place that is going to focus on the southern campaign in South Carolina," said Rickie Good, director of the center. "For the last 30 years I guess, it's been talked about a lot more, but prior to that, it was sort of overlooked."

There will be exhibits that discuss battles in South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina. The center will talk about the first people who were in the Carolina area, European colonization, enslaved people and more.

"We really get into the reasons for the American Revolution and why the Southern Campaign was so important, and why it really was one of the reasons the Americans won the revolution," explained Good.

With it also serving as a visitor center, it will also feature things people can do in Camden and Kershaw County.

Organizers have been working on this new addition for the past few years. It is built near the Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site.

The director is excited to bring this new addition to the community.