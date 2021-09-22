Reward Offered: Missing SC man last seen at his Denmark home in January

Authorities say Solomon Ray was last seen at his Denmark home sometime between January 14-18, 2021. A $1,000 reward is being offered.

DENMARK, S.C. — Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry, the Denmark Police Department, and the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are are looking for information regarding the disappearance of Denmark man last seen in January.

Authorities say Solomon Ray of Denmark, South Carolina, was last seen at his home on Voorhees Road sometime between January 14-18, 2021.

Ray, who has a thin build and a balding head of gray hair, stands 5'11" and weighs around 160 pounds, according to authorities. He was last seen wearing dark grey dress pants, a dark grey button-up felt blazer with red and black pinstripes, brown dress shoes, and possibly a dress hat. He is often seen with a walking stick.

Police say the 99-year-old is in the early stages of dementia and is hearing and vision impaired.

Authorities say the believe someone in the community may have seen something "that could be vital in helping with the investigation into Ray’s disappearance," and they are asking anyone with information, regardless of how insignificant it may seem, to contact them. Anonymity is guaranteed.

If you know anything about the whereabouts of Mr. Ray, please contact Crime Stoppers. In addition to the $1,000 reward, you are eligible for an additional reward. Posted by Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

If you see Ray or have any information as to his whereabouts or about his disappearance, please contact Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry anonymously.