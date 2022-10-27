Rhythm on the River hosting final fall event of the year on Friday

The event is from 6 - 9 p.m. at the West Columbia Amphitheater and a free shuttle service is available, too.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rhythm on the River, a longstanding 18-year tradition in West Columbia will have its last hurrah of the fall season Friday night.

If you haven't heard of it, you're missing out!

It's just as it sounds, a free community event with tunes by the water, all organized by the Cayce West Columbia Chamber and completely funded by hospitality tax dollars.

It gives local businesses and artists like Barry Shirley an opportunity to showcase their skills and grow their following.

"That's another opportunity. You can make new friends, you can make new fans," said Barry Shirley, Interstate Exiles band member.

Barry and his band have been a huge part of the Columbia music scene since the 1970s.

He loves performing, playing his guitar and singing.

"(Music) can be evocative. It can take you back to a point in your life maybe many years ago and make you remember things, make you feel good. It can also make you cry because it's so powerful like that," Shirley said.

Shirley tells News 19 he hopes for a huge turnout Friday night

"You play in a club, what I always say is they put you on something about the size of a postage stamp. It's not always ideal, and you just have to make the best of it but these places, they're set up for it and they were made for that, that's what they are," Shirley said.

The West Columbia Riverwalk Amphitheater is quite the stage to perform on.