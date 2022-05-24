'We don't want it here': Lower Richland residents say they don't want new trash drop-off site

The new plan would move the site from its one-acre on Garners Ferry Road to five acres of land near the intersection of Air Base Road and Lower Richland Blvd.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County residents gathered with community leaders on Tuesday morning to express their opposition to a dumpsite relocation.

The Richland County Public Works Department proposed a plan that would move the Lower Richland Drop-off center from Garners Ferry Road, which sits on one acre, to five acres of land at the intersection of Air Base Road and Lower Richland Boulevard.

State Representative Wendy Brawley, whose district would include the possible new site, voiced her opposition, along with Hopkins residents.

"We don't want it here, we don't need it here. If the County Council is opposed to this, and we hope that they certainly are, we want them to voice that opposition," Rep. Brawley said. "We need to know that when this is presented, it will be shut down, and no one will have to worry about a five-acre dump at the gateway to Hopkins community."

While many of the people who live in the Hopkins community are concerned with how the new addition will cause further traffic issues, there are also concerns about environmental issues like smell and unwanted rodents being attracted to the dump.

"If they don't want it in the Northeast, we don't want it in the Southeast," said Hopkins resident Helen Bradley. "I ask that you go back and let your colleagues know at County Council that this is not acceptable, and we are not going to stand back and let it happen."

Cheryl English, who represents Richland County Council District 10, shared her concern that the proposal has to come before the council first, saying it has not yet, and then receive three votes followed by a public hearing to be able to officially address the issues of the new plan.

"I would not allow anyone to put a dump, or vote for a dump on this site," English said. "I fight for this community, and I need you all to know that."