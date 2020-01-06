COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland School District One bus driver is out of a job after some posts made on social media over the death of George Floyd.

Richland School District One said they started receiving screenshots from members of the public Saturday night about a Facebook post that they say contained "incendiary and derogatory language" about the incidents that have happened since Floyd's death.

The district did not detail what type of language was used, but said the person was identified as a bus driver who worked for the school.

The district began an investigation, and as of Monday, the district said that person is "no longer employed by Richland One."

"We appreciate the many concerned students, parents, staff and community members who brought the social media post to our attention,' the district said in a statement. "To those who questioned whether we, as a district, condoned or supported the comment that was made, I can assure you that we did not and we do not. In Richland One, our core values include respect and compassion for all people. We hold our employees to high standards of excellence and expect their words and actions to reflect those core values not just while they are at work, but at all times.”

It's the latest in a series of incidents both in South Carolina and around the country where people are getting in trouble for comments they're making about the death of Floyd, the protests, and the reaction to the protests and riots.

