Richland County Board of Elections appoints interim director, concerns remain

On Wednesday, the Richland Board of Elections met to update personnel matters and plans for the November election.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday, the Richland County Board of Elections voted to officially appoint Terry Graham as their new interim director.

Graham decided to resign from the position of Deputy Director after director Alexandria Stephens sent her resignation last week.

After saying there would be no one to run the election in Richland County this November, Graham rescinded his resignation on Tuesday and has now been voted in as interim director.

The vote to have Graham fill in, still left Richland County residents like Marcurious Byrd with concerns.

"I have a lot of friends who don't vote, who aren't registered to vote, interested in getting registered to vote and voting," Byrd explained. "So I want to make sure that if this is their first time voting that it counts, that there's no problem, that it's easy so that we can continue getting them to turn out to vote."

While some in attendance say there are other issues that need to be addressed. Graham says he's ready to for the challenge.

"My message to all of the residents of Richland County is that I'm going to try to try my best to make sure that this election goes off without any hiccups," Graham said. "I want to make sure we have enough poll workers, that our polling locations are confirmed, and make sure that these poll workers are properly trained and that everyone is ready for the election on November 8."

With 76 days until the November election, the board plans to keep hosting meetings to publicly discuss how they plan to address previous issues at the polls and how they plan to solve them moving forward.