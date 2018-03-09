Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland Deputies are searching for a man after a brief car chase ended when the suspect crashed into a home Monday morning.

Investigators say it happened around 8:30 a.m. in the Apple Valley community.

Deputies attempted to stop a Hyundai sedan that was reported stolen earlier in the morning. The man driving refused to stop.

Investigators say during the chase, the suspect hit several mailboxes with the stolen car, before crashing into a home on Apple Valley Rd.

Deputies are still searching for the suspect.

No injuries were reported and officials say there is not threat to the public.

If you have any information that could help deputies, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

A friend of the woman who lived on the other side of the duplex gave us these photos of after the incident. Her name is Kristy. @WLTX pic.twitter.com/nZsh14l5Ns — Jacob Reynolds (@JRFromTheSouth) September 3, 2018

© 2018 WLTX