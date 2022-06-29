Richland County Council defers 7 proposed rezoning projects

Council members believed it would be best to seek legal council before voting on any rezoning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than 2,500 dwelling units proposed for Killian Road and almost 500 for Broad River Road.

These areas were both going to be rezoned from M-1 zoning which is light industrial, to General Commercial, but that did not happen.

Instead Richland County Council will take their time taking a closer look at the possible development. County Councilman, Bill Malinowski, says council only votes on rezoning, and does not know what is set to go on the land from the initial rezoning proposal.

Something echoed by Zoning Administrator, Geonard Price.

"Each zoning category allows for a multitude of uses so we don't really get into the specifics of what the use is going to be," Price said. "Looking at the General Commercial and current M-1 zoning of the properties (on Killian and Broad River) there really is not much of a change."

Those developers will just have to wait on when exactly they will get approval for city council.

County Council says there was potential legal claims to be made against the county based on their votes on each development rezoning.

Seven different rezoning projects were set to go before council, but each item was deferred for this meeting. Price says the developments will be looked at again, with room for public comment in the near future.

"The next meeting is July 26, and people will have the chance to get up and share how they feel about the rezoning," Price explained.