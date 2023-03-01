Richland County Council hosts first meeting of 2023

Districts 1 and 6 got new councilmen in Richland, and 'Project Viper' moves forward.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new year is bringing new faces to the Richland County Council.

In a ceremony Tuesday afternoon, Richland County swore in two new county council members.

These members are Jason Branham who will represent District One, and Don Weaver who now represents District Six.

Both took their oaths with their families by their sides and promised to work toward a better future for Richland county.

Branham took the place of former councilman Bill Malinowski, who served the county for 16 years and focused on issues like development and making sure citizen voices were included. Now, Councilman Branham is hoping to take up a similar cause.

"I think we need to continue some of the good momenta that we have, particularly as it relates to economic development projects. We also need to continue to give the focus and attention that the Land Development Code rewrite deserves," Branham explained.

Over in District Six, Don Weaver wants to give residents a clear view of all decisions the council is making.

"A lot of folks said when I went door-to-door is that they didn't know what was going on with the county, they didn't know where the money was being spent, they didn't know where the penny tax was going, and I want to get that information out to people," Weaver stated.

Decisions with the new council members started being made Tuesday. On the agenda was a development nicknamed 'Project Viper'. We learned that Viper will be a battery materials manufacturing facility situated off shop road at the Pineview Industrial Park. The facility is expected to bring a $323 million investment and 310 new full-time jobs.

The council voted to approve the first reading of the project. Now Viper will go through two more votes before the unnamed battery-making company can start making plans to build.