Richland County Council votes to give themselves pay raises

Richland County Council members will now receive an almost $8,000 raise to do their jobs as elected leaders.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Council held a regular session meeting Tuesday where they voted to raise council salaries. However, the increase was not without protest from some members of the public.

"How could some council members in this time of inflation, and high gas prices, and high grocery costs... where is their moral compass? I say to council members, those who voted for a raise, step down, resign," said resident, Elaine Cooper.

Raises for all county employees were voted on over the summer, where the council voted to increase certain employee salaries to $32,000 per year. The County Administrator said elected officials serving the county could be included in these raises if they wish.

In discussions about the raises, the Richland County Council decided that they might possibly accept 80% of the $32,000 raise. Council members currently make $17,777. With the 80% increase, they will make $25,600 a year.

Instead of approving this much of an increase, councilman Bill Malinowski suggested a raise that would only provide some relief from inflation.

"I'd like to make a substitute motion that we make the figures reflect a 4% raise for county council to keep it up with the times that everyone else is getting," the councilman said.

However, Malinowski's motion for a smaller raise did not pass. Instead council members voted to pass an almost $8,000 raise in an 8-3 vote. (Yes: Pugh, McBride, Livingston, Terracio, Barron, O. Walker, Mackey, English. No: Malinowski, J. Walker, Newton.)

They will start with the new fiscal year. Council members will receive $25,600 per year with an additional 10% for the chairperson.

Chairman Overture Walker gave a statement saying, "It is important for the public to know that council is implementing a recommendation from the administrator that passed as part of the 2023 fiscal year budget in June of this year... Unfortunately, the council pay increase item is being used as a political straw man to create a public narrative that the county council is increasing its pay at the expense of employees and public safety. The said narrative is just patently false and borderline reprehensible."