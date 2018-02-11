Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County has announced that their new Interim County Administrator is wrapping up his first week on the job.

Edward Gomeau was hired by the county on October 2, 2018. According to a county press release, Gomeau has a history of working in financial management and local government administration. He also has a more than 40-year career in public service. Prior to Richland County, Gomeau was a financial consultant for a school district in Vermont.

New 19 also found that while in Vermont he helped a school district change its budget process in order to help restore financial credibility with the public.

"As we continue the search for a permanent administrator, we look forward to working with Mr. Gomeau during this time of transition," says Joyce Dickerson, Richland County Council Chair. "Richland County has many opportunities ahead and we are hopeful Mr. Gomeau's experience and leadership will benefit this organization and those we serve."

The County Administrator seat has been vacant since May of 2018. Gomeau is replacing Gerald Seals.

Seals was originally hired as interim administrator, replacing Tony McDonald in July of 2016. In December of 2016, he was hired in the full role.

Seals was fired from the county back in april for allegedly sleeping on the job. However, he wrote a letter to council saying that their actions in firing him were against the law. The county later agreed to a one million dollar settlement.

Under seals, the county was moving towards the $144 million Richland Renaissance Project. The project was designed to relocate the county's operations to the Columbia Place Mall, as well as renovate the current county administration building into a judicial center.

Those plans have since been put on hold. No word yet on if Gomeau will try to put those plans back into action.

Gomeau is expected to be introduced at the next Richland County Council meeting on November 13.

