RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County has approved $1 million in financial support available to small businesses and nonprofits through a grant program to help mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, County Council approved the COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Grant Program, which allocates $500,000 for small businesses affected by the economic downturn and $500,000 for nonprofits addressing community needs, such as food insecurity for low- to moderate-income households, rent and utility assistance.

The County’s initial COVID-19 community response is as follows:

$500,000 in grants for small businesses

$500,000 to address food insecurity for seniors and low- to moderate-income households

$250,000 for nonprofits to address other community needs, such as rent and utilities

According to the county, they have already awarded $250,000 to help provide food for vulnerable seniors in the community.

The program is designed to help small businesses affected by the COVID-19 health crisis, with an emphasis on retail trade; food service; and the arts, entertainment and recreation sectors.

According to the county, though, any small business can apply for a grant.

Small businesses in unincorporated Richland County can apply for funds to cover payroll expenses, rent and mortgage payments, insurance costs, utility expenses or similar expenditures occurring in the course of business.

Nonprofits that directly assist residents of unincorporated Richland County can apply for funds to put toward economic relief, food services for low- to moderate-income households, and other needs, including rent and utilities.

The application process opens Monday, April 27. The deadline to apply is June 30.

Applications must be submitted via ZoomGrants through the County’s website, www.richlandcountysc.gov.

For more information on the grant program, contact Tyler Kirk, County grants coordinator, at 803-576-5459 or email Kirk.Tyler@richlandcountysc.gov.