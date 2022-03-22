Richland County looks to approve sewage requests

The Richland County Administration and Finance Committee approved tapping into county sewage lines for potential future projects in the Lower Richland area.

A handful of requests were submitted to the county, asking whether they could tap into sewer lines.

“You had few individuals reach out and ask whether there was available taps … and said to Richland County, can we have these many taps to provide your service,” county administrator Leonardo Brown said.

Brown says letters inquiring about the county's “willingness to serve” were submitted, asking whether there is enough sewer capacity.

Richland County Utilities (RCU) approved the "Willingness to Serve" requests for expanded sewer services for multiple developments that are set to take place in the Lower Richland area.

Included in an 84-paged Richland County Administration and Finance Committee agenda is a breakdown of development descriptions, maps, and money.

“Their job is to look at what availability that we have and whether or not we are allowing that availability to be used,” Brown says.

Here are the developments that have been approved RCU's willingness to serve:

Savannah Wood Amenity - 266 units in Phase 1 at Lower Richland/Rabbit Run Rd at projected sewer tap revenue of $1,064,000.

McCords Ferry Phases II and III - 366 units at Garners Ferry and Trotter roads at projected sewer tap revenue of $1,464,000.

Laurinton Farms - 553 units at Lower Richland Blvd. and Garners Ferry at $2,212,000.

Letter for Bunch Tract (Hunter's Branch) - 354 units Lower Richland and Garners Ferry at $1,380,000. (This is part of Savannah Wood property.)

Bunch Tract - Commercial - 526 units at $2,104,000. (Commercial potion of Savannah Wood.)

Alexander Point - 171 units at $684,000.

Brown said Tuesday night's meeting was, “Not about considering any development or any sort of number of units being built. It was simply a resource, sewer resou5rce, these many taps to utilize and the county saying whether we are willing to allow you to use those for utilization.”

Brown could not confirm what the projects or developments will be, however NEWS19 previously reported there will be 1,710 residential units within 1.8 miles on both sides of Garners Ferry Road at Lower Richland.