Richland County rolls up their sleeves for 'battle of the badges'

With the need for blood, Richland County first responders took part in the 'Battle of Badges' blood drive.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County first responders rolled up their sleeves for the annual ‘Battle of the Badges’ on Friday. Columbia Police, the Columbia-Richland Fire Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department all bring out their competitive side for this worthy cause. Their goal is to donate as much blood as possible and be the department that has the most volunteers.

The event took place at the Richland County Sheriff Department’s Decker Center and the Drew Wellness Center Friday morning. According to Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook, it’s a great opportunity to be competitive but also help people. He says that the department sees an increase of traffic accidents during the start of summer and having extra blood is a must.

“It could save a life. That what this is all about," Holbrook said. "This is certainly a good target audience-our first responders. We know how important donating blood is and how it can save a life.”

Thank you @wltx for sending new reporter Nate Stanley to Drew Wellness Center. #ColumbiaPDSC Chief Holbrook made his contribution during the annual🚨Battle of the Badges🚨 competition. 🩸Donations accepted here until 3pm. Donate in honor of #ColumbiaPDSC 😀😍👮🏽🚔 pic.twitter.com/UKVm3jzSVE — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 27, 2022

Don Murphy, an officer with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, has been donating for years and what’s most important is the lives being saved.

“Everyone knows our sheriff isn’t competitive…just kidding," Murphy said. "I think it’s a great motivator. Most of the guys and gals I work with know how important this is, anyway. And they usual do it anyway but this is just another good way to get them out.”

Allison Balash, an organizer with the Red Cross, says they hope to get over 100 units of blood from volunteers.