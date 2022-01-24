Richland County sees surge of car break-ins over the weekend

Sheriff Leon Lott reminds residents to remove all valuables from their cars and to lock doors.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff Department is calling on residents to take further measures when it comes to protecting themselves and their valued possessions from car break-ins, after a rash of crimes this past weekend.

Multiple vehicle break-ins occurred over the weekend according to deputies. Many of these incidents involved broken windows.

Richland deputies reported that since Jan. 21, there have been 36 reported thefts from vehicles, and firearms were taken from 12 of those vehicles.

The department said Sheriff Leon Lott sends a reminder to the community to lock their vehicles and remove all valuables, including weapons.