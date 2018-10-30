Columbia, SC (WLTX) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in finding a suspect in an early morning carjacking incident.

Around 2:15 a.m. Friday, Oct. 26, the passenger of a 2002 Honda was sitting in the parking lot at the El Cheapo at 1013 Percival road, waiting for the driver to come out of the store. During that time, a suspect described dressed in a gray hoodie, entered the driver side of the vehicle.

A fight broke out inside the vehicle between the passenger and the suspect, and then the suspect pointed a gun at the passenger.

The passenger got out of the vehicle and the suspect drove off in the Honda. The car was later recovered off Hunt Club Road.

If anyone knows anything about this incident or can identify the suspect, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC (1-888-274-6372) or online at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com

