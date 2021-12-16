Richland County Council moves forward with redistricting maps

According to county council members the majority of the county's growth has been in the Northeast.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Council members viewed the updated redistricting maps for the first time, during county council meeting on Thursday, approving the new district lines.

Council made a motion to move the redistricting process forward.

Redistricting happens every 10 years after census data is released, that date is then used to draw up new voting lines.

The pandemic put the census behind schedule, leaving Richland County Council board members scrambling to get the lines drawn up before the next elections.

According to county council members the majority of the county's growth has been in the Northeast.

Chairman Paul Livingston says everything needs to be finalized before the next election.

"In Richland County most of the growth would occur in the Northeast and the Northwest of our county," said Livingston.

He went on to say, "Its been a time crunch because the census numbers came out pretty late this year, so it's less time we would normally have in the mapping process."

The community can see the maps on the county's website.