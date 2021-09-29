Richland County Council to consider pandemic premium pay for some employees

Richland County Council's coronavirus ad hoc committee proposed a $1,250 stipend for some employees in wake of the pandemic.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Council's coronavirus ad hoc committee on Wednesday proposed premium pay for some employees in wake of the pandemic. The stipend would be $1,250.

This would apply to Richland County employees who worked a hybrid schedule during the pandemic. The premium pay is intended to address the hours employees came to work in person, potentially exposing them to COVID-19.

“I think that each individual who gave of their time and energy and has really, once in a lifetime, hopefully, crisis they will experience, will feel appreciated for doing their jobs but doing their jobs in an environment in which they never expected they would have to,” said county administrator Leonardo Brown.