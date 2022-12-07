Richland County Council votes on funding for the Zoo, additions to Congaree, and COVID relief funds

In a two hour council meeting, Richland County Council talked about everything from funding for Riverbanks Zoo to COVID relief funding.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A two hour council meeting for Richland County had some big outcomes for local tourism and COVID releif funding, starting with potential cabins for Congaree National Park.

The proposed cabins would be adjacent to Congaree National Park with small businesses nearby to allow visitors to stay a bit longer in the area.

Before the meeting Congaree tourist, Beth Gustin, expressed that she supported the idea for cabins.

"Right now, I'm staying at an Air BnB that's about half an hour away," Gustin said. "I think that [cabins] would be nice since I'm from out of town, and it would be nice to stay closer to the park."

Council voted to approve the concept of fixing bridges in the park and supported the cabins at Mill Creek and Cabin Branch properties adjacent to Congaree.

Keeping with the topic of tourism, council members then discussed approving a local tax to help support the Riverbanks Zoo in collecting $80 million for projects they have been talking about since mid-May. However, council denied the request.

"I voted to not raise taxes for the community when the schools districts requested it, and I cannot, in good conscience, vote to do it for the zoo," said councilwoman Gretchen Barron. "I just don't think to be asking our community for more money."

COVID relief funding for five Midlands organizations was also on the table. Council voted to approve more than a million dollars for libraries, recreation centers, Midlands Tech, and organizations that help the community with homelessness and mental health.

Columbia resident Josh Pancho, believes funding should be allocated toward helping people in the community rather than tourism.

"Taxing for mental health over the zoo any day," Pancho said.

Funding for the Riverbanks Zoo is still being considered in Lexington County. If it is approved there, the process of considering funding for the zoo could restart in Richland County.