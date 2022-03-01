Masks on in Richland County for another sixty days

The vote was seven to three, the majority voting to keep the mandate in place for another 60 days.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Council voted to extend their mask ordinance for another 60 days Tuesday night.

The item, the very last one, on the county council's agenda, 20 (e), extending the emergency mask ordinance.

Councilmember Chakisse Newton pushed for masks to remain in place.

Newton said, "I support mask wearing, I will continue to mask and i think the county should encourage people to mask."

Councilman Joe Walker asking for his constituents to have the choice, saying, "People on the ground should be able to choose to wear a mask or not."

Walker calling for an end to the mask ordinance, saying Richland County is one of very counties in the state with a mask ordinance still in place.

"We continue to mandate and mandate, what's the sunset on this," he said.

He went on to say, "When do we accept this as an endemic and not a pandemic, like every other municipality out there. Richland county continues to stand at a very aberrative position, mandating masks and not making them optional."

Meanwhile, councilwoman Gretchen Barron saying now is not the time to stop wearing masks, "If we are in a high area, that we need to continue to mask, Richland County is in an high area and we need to continue to mask."

Councilman Bill Malinowski of District One asking for the number of mask citations issued across the county, according to County Administrator, Leonardo Brown, two people of the six people were citied for not wearing a mask, two were found guilty.

Council voted to extend the mask ordinance for another 60 days. The ordinance will remain in place till roughly the last week in April.

Council also approved the next step in the Widening Right-of-Way project on Blythewood Road. This will allow council to obtain the necessary right of way.

They also approved a new processing system that will help the county approve and disperse county grant funds. According to Councilwoman Barron, the funding will be allow for the software to remain in place for five years.

"Allocation of $687,949 in American rescue funds... to purchase comprehensive grant management software," she said.