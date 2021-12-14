Richland County Council approves fee in lieu of taxes for Westinghouse Energy expansion

Council members say Westinghouse Electric brings in millions of dollars to the state every year.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to approve a $131 million agreement for the expansion and upgrade of Westinghouse Electric Company.

Council members say Westinghouse Electric brings in millions of dollars to the state every year.

The county voted to enter into a fee-in-lieu of Ad Valorem Taxes Agreement with the company. That means the property is subject to a fee instead of the paying the value of property taxes.

Council Member Cheryl English of District 10 says she’s spoken to her constituents about the $131 million expansion. She says that the company plays a huge part in the community, providing jobs for many in her district.

“A number of people, I know them personally, that just have a level of sustainability within their income bracket," said English.

Westinghouse Electric had to pay $21.5 million for its role in the 2017 construction project to build two new nuclear plants in Fairfield County.

That pay out was part of a four-year federal criminal investigation following the failure of the VC Summer nuclear project.

"Many companies in South Carolina have a fee in lieu," English said. "It helps South Carolina retain those high volume companies that bring high dollar jobs to the area. Westinghouse is one of those that brings a lot of revenue to this area."