Richland Councilman Chip Jackson passes away

Jackson had just won a primary race in June as he sought re-election to his seat.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Councilman Calvin "Chip" Jackson has died, sources confirm to News19.

Jackson died suddenly Friday. A cause of death was not immediately given.

Jackson represented District 9, a region in northeast Richland County that borders Kershaw County. He was first elected to that post in November of 2016.

"Councilman Jackson, a thoughtful and valued member of our Body, led the Transportation Penny Ad Hoc Committee through very difficult times and our Economic Development Committee to great successes," the Richland County Council said in a group statement. "Councilman Jackson was a hard worker, but more importantly, he was a dear colleague and friend. After further consultation with the Jackson family, Richland County will apprise Mr. Jackson’s constituents and community friends of details, of any memorials and ways to honor his tireless work on behalf of Richland County and District 9."

"Richland County sends its deepest condolences to Councilman Jackson’s wife, Pat, his mother, children, grandchild, and the entire extended Jackson family. We celebrate his successes with you and share in your profound grief upon his sudden passing."

The family also issued a statement:

"This is a very tough time for us, as you can imagine. We ask for your continued prayers and wishes. As details and arrangements are made in the coming days, we will make certain the community is informed. Again, we thank you for your support, kindness and we ask for your continued prayers."

Jackson was running for reelection to his seat this year and had just won the Democratic primary in June. He did not face opposition in the November general election.

A special election will have to be held for his seat.

Jackson had a long career in education and the church. He was the former Chief Operating Officer for administration at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road from 2005 until December 2016. He had still served as an Administrative Consultant to church.

He was also a former member of the Richland School District 2 Board of Trustees, serving eight years before he ran for county council.

Jackson served as Deputy Superintendent with the S.C. Department of Education from 1999 to 2005. Prior to working at the department, he was Director of the downtown Palmer Campus of Trident Technical College (TTC). Before his career at TTC, he was the College Registrar at the College of Charleston.

His career in higher education began at the University of South Carolina as an Admissions Officer.

He is survived by his wife and two adult children.