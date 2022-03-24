Richland County Councilman Joe Walker will not run for 2022 re-election

Walker plans to complete his current term on Council, which expires in December.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — Councilman Joe Walker III has announced that he has no intention to run for re-election for the Richland County Council later this year.

According to the County, Walker was elected to a four-year term in 2018 to represent District 6 which includes Forest Acres and part of Fort Jackson.

Walker explained in a letter to District 6 voters that his decision to not return to the position was "difficult."

“It is with a great deal of humility and sincere appreciation that I want to thank you for electing me to represent you on Richland County Council for the past four years,” Walker wrote. “Next to serving my country, it has been an incredible honor and privilege to represent and protect your interests on Council.”

Projects that Walker prioritized during his service on Council include:

Construction of a new 911 operations center.

Construction of a new Department of Social Services facility.

Reforming the County’s hospitality tax system to reward projects that bring tourism to the area.

Supporting the work of the County’s Economic Development director.

Before his election to County Council, Walker developed the Marco's Pizza chain in the Midlands as the owner and managing partner of JH Development. Before that, the Wofford College alum served in the US Army (2004-08) and US Army National Guard (2008-12). In 2021, Walker sold off the Marco's line and announced he and his business partner would be opening a series of Nebraska-based Scooter's Coffee locations throughout the state.