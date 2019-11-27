GADSDEN, S.C. — Richland County Deputies arrested four men in connection with an illegal gambling ring out in Gadsden.

On Wednesday, the Richland County Sheriff's Department received a tip there was an illegal gambling house in the 100 block of Valley Down Road.

Captain Bill Connors says investigators contacted them once they found out about the tip.

"Our officers supported (the investigator) in doing what they call a knock and talk. A knock and talk is when we basically try to make contact with someone in the residence or location and try to find out what's going on to verify the tip."

Deputies say they spoke with a person there and they denied knowledge of a gambling house.

Law enforcement says the house the gambling took place in was hard to get to and not easy to be seen.

"There's a line of trees, there's a railroad that runs behind it. It's very remote. There's only three or four trailers that are on this big lot of property and this one was behind it."

Officials say deputies returned 15 minutes later and found four men loading nine tabletop gambling machines onto a truck.

They say 68-year-old Jerry Myres, 45-year-old Carlos Lagrie Garrick, 52-year-old Jimmy Palmore, and 81-year-old Willie Taylor were arrested and charged with unlawful games and betting. More charges and arrests could be on the way.

Deputies believe someone notified the four law enforcement had been around the area.

"One of the individuals that the investigator spoke to that lived in the front house that blocks this location was one of the ones arrested."

Officials say money was also discovered at the scene.

Inside the home, the doors and windows are fortified. Black trashbags also covered the windows to block people from seeing inside. There's a small peephole on the door.

Captain Connors says this is the first time he's ever been a part of something like this.

"This is my first one. I've been here 25 years and this is the first time I was ever involved in a poker machine type of bust. When you go into these things, you don't nearly know what to expect."

Captain Connors says these are type of tips Sheriff Leon Lott wants to tackle hard and fast.

"We really appreciate the tipsters giving us information because that's what community police is all about. Clean up our neighborhood."

Captain Connors says it's important to stop operations like these because they promote violent criminal activity.

"If you can imagine an establishment like this, we did locate weapons on these individuals and we located a pistol inside the location. When you have two things like this where you have alcohol involved and you have the illegal gambling and you have money involved, that's a bad mixture with firearms. We believe that it could have been a bad mixture for any type of violence."

The Richland County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate at this time.

