Richland County deputies remember co-worker who passed away from COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Deputies continue to remember the life of one of their coworkers who recently passed away due to the coronavirus.

Adrian Blakely-Phenizy began working for the department back in the 1980's where she spent a lot of time as a dispatcher. After she left for several years, she came back to work for the department.

Sgt. Catherine Smith has been working at the department for ten years. Blakely-Phenizy was the first hire she made when she came to the records department a year ago.

"Many people had known her from when she used to be a dispatcher back in the day and everybody had wonderful things to say about her," said Sgt. Smith. "She just clicked with myself. She made a connection with everybody in the room."

Sgt. Smith says Blakely-Phenizy was well known for her smile and humor. While she worked in the records department, her loss can be felt through the entire sheriff's office.

"She had a way of walking into a room and whether she said anything or not, you knew she was there," explained Sgt. Smith. "If you went and spoke to her, she made you in that moment feel like you mattered more than anything else that could possibly be going on. That's so rare to find in people, but she possessed that quality unlike anybody I had ever met before."

Sgt. Smith found out Blakely-Phenizy was sick at the beginning of April. After she tested positive for COVID-19, she was in the hospital. While she was receiving treatment, Blakely-Phenizy continued to call the Sheriff's Department so she could stay in contact with the people she worked with.

While she was hospitalized on April 12th, she passed away on April 23rd. This has been the second person the sheriff's department has lost due to COVID-19.

"It's still a shock. To be honest with you, here is somebody that we have seen in the office everyday for a year. She was the first face I saw getting off the elevator and it's still kind of coming to grips with the fact that cubicle is no longer is going to be her," said Sgt. Smith. "The hard realization that at some point somebody else will sit there. There going to have huge shoes to fill."

It's been tough handling the loss of an important member of the team, but Sgt. Smith is glad fellow employees consider each other family and are there for each other.

Sgt. Smith wants people to remember Blakely-Phenizy for the fun personality that she had and the joy she brought to the lives around her.

"The one thing that I would honestly say to Adrian is thank you because she taught me that it's not all about work," explained Sgt. Smith. "That it is okay to push back from your desk and sometimes you just need to go out and live your life."

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 29th at Leevy's Funeral Home Taylor Street Chapel from 2 pm until 6 pm. It is open to the public.