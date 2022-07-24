Richland County deputies search for missing 10-year-old girl

Anyone who may know where the child is has been urged to contact 911 immediately.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 10-year-old child.

According to a statement released by the department, Heni Yolanda Cinto Navarro was last seen around 8 a.m. this morning leaving her home near William Hardin Road. Authorities gave no additional information regarding where she may have been heading.

Navarro is described as being about 3 feet 8 inches tall and 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans. She may also be wearing a blue sweater, investigators said.