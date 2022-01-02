Richland County deputies find missing man

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Office reports that a missing 40-year-old man who went missing has been found.
According to the sheriff's department, the man had last been seen around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday from in Hopkins, South Carolina.
His family said he didn't take his cell phone with him and added that he has serious medical conditions that require constant care. The sheriff's department confirmed later Sunday evening that he had been found but didn't provide any additional details regarding when, where, or how.