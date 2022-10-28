Richland County sheriff fires deputy accused of assaulting inmate

The incident happened at the Richland County jail on October 24.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says he's fired a deputy accused of assaulting a inmate at the county jail.

Lott said Friday that former deputy Nathan Harris, 26, is charged with assault and battery third degree.

According to Lott, Harris was transporting inmates back to the Richland County Jail around 7 p.m. on October 24. Lott said Harris got into a verbal argument with an inmate in the pre-booking area of the jail and ended up shoving the inmate.

The inmate was not injured.

Lott said the command staff was notified of the incident the next day and he ordered an investigation. Harris was suspended without pay during that probe. Deputies say a magistrate determined there was probable cause to issue a warrant against Harris.

Lott said he fired Harris on Friday and the ex-deputy turned himself in at the jail.

“His actions were unacceptable, and I will not tolerate this from any of my deputies,” Sheriff Lott said in a statement. “I hold my deputies to a much higher standard, and anyone who works for me should know that I will hold them accountable for any wrongdoings.”