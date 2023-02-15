Williams is the third Richland County deputy terminated this month after being charged with various crimes.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Richland County deputy has been fired after being arrested on domestic violence charges in Kershaw County, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.

On Tuesday, Valentine's Day, Kenneth P. Williams, 59, was arrested on charges of second-degree domestic violence, according to deputies.

Kershaw County deputies responded to Williams' home around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday. He was subsequently arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence and booked into the Kershaw County Detention Center.

On Wednesday, Williams, who had been out on medical leave since October 2022, was terminated, according to Lott.

Williams has been with the sheriff’s department since April 2009. The most recent rank he held was that of Master Deputy.

“Unfortunately when deputies make bad decisions there are consequences and they will be held accountable,” Sheriff Lott said. “Criminal domestic violence will not be tolerated in the community or by deputies.”

Williams is the third Richland County deputy terminated this month after being charged with various crimes.

Deputy Grover Kelly, 68, was arrested on charges of driving under the Influence on February 13 and subsequently fired, according to Lott.