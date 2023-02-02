Richland County deputy fired after DUI arrest, sheriff says

Kelly had been with the Sheriff’s Department since June of 1976. The most recent rank he held was deputy III in the warrant division.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Richland County deputy has been fired after being arrested and charged with driving under the influence, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle accident in the Blythewood area of Richland County around 9:20 p.m. on February 13.

Deputy Grover Kelly, 68, was arrested on charges of driving under the Influence and transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to deputies.

Kelly was off duty and driving his personal vehicle at the time of the accident.

Kelly is no longer employed with the department, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.